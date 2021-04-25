Ingalls & Snyder LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8,436.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $830,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $153.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.95 and a fifty-two week high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.04.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total transaction of $7,887,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,713,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $114,428.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,228 shares of company stock valued at $20,353,973. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

