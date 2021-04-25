Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 70,989 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,648 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 70,989 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,837,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $1,978,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Tapestry by 8.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,197 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 129.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. OTR Global raised Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

TPR opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.50. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $47.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

