Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Air Lease by 1,123.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 88,254 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 23,330 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 27.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 717,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,171,000 after buying an additional 155,985 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 602,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.75. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

