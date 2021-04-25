Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $52.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average of $50.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

