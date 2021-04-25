Ingalls & Snyder LLC Grows Stake in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,436 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Micro Focus International worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,438,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 706,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 26,810 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 97.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Micro Focus International by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 56,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BNP Paribas lowered Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Micro Focus International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Shares of MFGP opened at $7.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58. Micro Focus International plc has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.54.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.