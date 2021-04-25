Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $89.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $81.43 on Friday. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.22 and a 200 day moving average of $75.43.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 43,978 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

