Independence Bank of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Ecolab by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $226.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.23. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of -61.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.94 and a 52 week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.