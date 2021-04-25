Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $34,000 Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $254,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $134.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.42. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $123.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

