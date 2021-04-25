Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $240,000 Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $140.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.08. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

