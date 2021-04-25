Independence Bank of Kentucky Decreases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1,026.6% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 97,866 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.03. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $52.11.

