IFG Advisory LLC Takes $294,000 Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,813,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735,024 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,638,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 813,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,571,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,499 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,958,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,072,000 after purchasing an additional 261,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,958,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,044,000 after purchasing an additional 431,740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $54.78 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.36 and a 12-month high of $55.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.96.

