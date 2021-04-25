IFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,095 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 22.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1,343.3% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.13. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $55.23.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

