IFG Advisory LLC Has $248,000 Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 75,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 52,658 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 126,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,865 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,391 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.12.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

