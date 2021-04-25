IFG Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 2,305 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,998,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,756,000 after buying an additional 76,830 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,057,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,038,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $124,745,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,729,000 after buying an additional 472,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 969,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,487,000 after acquiring an additional 16,496 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $99.78 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.46 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Vertical Research started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.61.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

