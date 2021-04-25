IFG Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 1,294 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of LHX opened at $211.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.01. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $212.21.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.46.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.