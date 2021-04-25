IDEX (IEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) is scheduled to release its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect IDEX to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect IDEX to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IEX opened at $225.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX has a 1-year low of $141.86 and a 1-year high of $226.73.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.13.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

