Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IDRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, COO Daniel B. Soland bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $26,026 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IDRA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,245. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.40.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.88). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

