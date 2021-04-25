IBM Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Linde by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,395,000 after acquiring an additional 973,130 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Linde by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after acquiring an additional 866,271 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Linde by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,060,000 after acquiring an additional 295,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Linde by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,916,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,632,000 after acquiring an additional 255,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $291.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $172.76 and a fifty-two week high of $292.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

