IBM Retirement Fund Has $6.68 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 59,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 61,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.83 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.19 and a 200-day moving average of $140.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

