IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,357 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $234.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.02. The company has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $167.85 and a 12-month high of $235.24.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.