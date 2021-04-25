Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Price Hits $51,857.04 on Top Exchanges

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $51,857.04 or 1.04549526 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 72.5% higher against the US dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $16.08 million and approximately $574,667.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00060020 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.70 or 0.00271567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.04 or 0.01034344 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00023295 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,483.90 or 0.99765004 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.44 or 0.00633942 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

