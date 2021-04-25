Hyperion (HYN) Price Tops $0.0178 on Top Exchanges

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. In the last week, Hyperion has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $161,189.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00063033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00017438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00056500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00091057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.83 or 0.00643931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,908.32 or 0.07819884 BTC.

Hyperion is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

