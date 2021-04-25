HYCON (HYC) Hits Market Cap of $3.05 Million

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. HYCON has a total market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $658,596.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.79 or 0.00132044 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYC is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,021,580,491 coins and its circulating supply is 2,671,580,489 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

