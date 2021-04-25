Hxro (HXRO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.16 Million

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One Hxro coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $116.86 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hxro has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00064505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00018609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00057447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00092657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $331.16 or 0.00669742 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.09 or 0.07948244 BTC.

Hxro Profile

HXRO is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,693,272 coins. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Hxro Coin Trading

