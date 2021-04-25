Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HPP. Scotiabank cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

NYSE:HPP opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.79, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $30.97.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $203.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.26%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 448,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 230,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 50,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.