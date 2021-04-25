HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $650.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HubSpot from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised shares of HubSpot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $473.16.

HUBS opened at $564.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $139.86 and a 1-year high of $564.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $477.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.05.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total transaction of $986,871.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,468,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total transaction of $4,268,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,559,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

