HSBC Lowers Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $137.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Credicorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Credicorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities restated a market perform rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.63.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $120.16 on Wednesday. Credicorp has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $172.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.37 and a 200 day moving average of $147.20.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $944.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.