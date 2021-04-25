Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on May 13th

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Holly Energy Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 31.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Holly Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 74.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.5%.

Shares of HEP stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $20.30.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.97 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

HEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

