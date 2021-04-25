Hoertkorn Richard Charles Increases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for about 3.8% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.48.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $133.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.81 and a 12 month high of $135.54. The company has a market capitalization of $165.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

