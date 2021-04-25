Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has $2.33 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,625 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 13,475 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up about 1.2% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 280,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 121,624 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 141,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 43,607 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $21.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $26.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.34.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

