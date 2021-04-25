HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Up 7.5%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)’s stock price shot up 7.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.17 and last traded at $8.16. 455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 144,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HighPeak Energy stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

