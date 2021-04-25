HighMark Wealth Management LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,377,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after buying an additional 20,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 29,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 1,732.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 313,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryerson alerts:

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $35,332.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,136.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin D. Richardson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $124,125.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,359 shares of company stock valued at $662,336 over the last three months. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RYI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $14.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.84. Ryerson Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.21 million. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.