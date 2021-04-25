HighMark Wealth Management LLC Invests $163,000 in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Shares of VMM stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.25. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $13.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.

