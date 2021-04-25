HighMark Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 5.3% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

TIP opened at $126.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.32. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $120.25 and a 1 year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

