Hess Midstream LP (HESM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) announced a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4526 per share on Thursday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Hess Midstream has raised its dividend by 198.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Hess Midstream stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.66 million, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 2.33. Hess Midstream has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HESM. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hess Midstream from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other Hess Midstream news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $60,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $43,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,460,195 shares of company stock valued at $70,154,386.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

