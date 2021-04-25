Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HESAY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HESAY opened at $127.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.22. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $70.77 and a twelve month high of $128.54.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

