Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $734.62 million, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

HTBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

