Helios Underwriting’s (HUW) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of HUW opened at GBX 170 ($2.22) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Helios Underwriting has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 226 ($2.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £56.97 million and a P/E ratio of 9.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 173.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 153.83.

In related news, insider Nigel Hanbury sold 151,500 shares of Helios Underwriting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total transaction of £249,975 ($326,593.94).

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

