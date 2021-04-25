Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Declares $0.34 Annual Dividend

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) declared an annual dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.335 per share on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Heineken stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average is $52.50. Heineken has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $58.96.

HEINY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heineken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

