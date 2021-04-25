Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Sets New 1-Year High at $472.00

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 472 ($6.17) and last traded at GBX 463 ($6.05), with a volume of 17133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 460 ($6.01).

The stock has a market cap of £394.11 million and a P/E ratio of -19.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 447.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 374.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local authorities.

