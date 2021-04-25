Head to Head Contrast: HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) versus First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) and First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HomeStreet and First Citizens BancShares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeStreet $352.04 million 2.62 $17.51 million $1.70 25.21 First Citizens BancShares $1.82 billion 4.77 $457.37 million N/A N/A

First Citizens BancShares has higher revenue and earnings than HomeStreet.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.7% of HomeStreet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of First Citizens BancShares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of HomeStreet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of First Citizens BancShares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HomeStreet and First Citizens BancShares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeStreet 0 2 2 0 2.50 First Citizens BancShares 0 1 2 0 2.67

HomeStreet currently has a consensus target price of $41.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.15%. First Citizens BancShares has a consensus target price of $937.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.92%. Given First Citizens BancShares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Citizens BancShares is more favorable than HomeStreet.

Profitability

This table compares HomeStreet and First Citizens BancShares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeStreet 16.89% 10.39% 1.01% First Citizens BancShares 23.54% 12.08% 1.01%

Dividends

HomeStreet pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. First Citizens BancShares pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. HomeStreet pays out 58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HomeStreet has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Citizens BancShares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

HomeStreet has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Citizens BancShares has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Citizens BancShares beats HomeStreet on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services. It provides consumer loans, single family residential mortgages, loans secured by commercial real estate, construction loans for residential and commercial real estate projects, commercial business loans, and agricultural loans; and bridge loans and permanent loans primarily on single family residences, as well as on office, retail, industrial, and multifamily property types. In addition, the company offers its products and services through bank branches, lending centers, and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. As of December 31, 2019, it had a networki of 62 retail deposit branches located in Washington state, Southern California, the Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and 4 primary stand-alone commercial lending centers in Central Washington, Southern California, Boise, Idaho, and Salt Lake City, Utah. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. Its loan product portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, and lease financing loans, as well as small business administration paycheck protection program loans; and consumer loans, such as residential and revolving mortgage, construction and land development, consumer auto, and other consumer loans. The company also offers treasury services products, cardholder and merchant services, wealth management services, and various other products and services; investment products, including annuities, discount brokerage services, and third-party mutual funds, as well as investment management and advisory services; and defined benefit and defined contribution, insurance, private banking, trust, fiduciary, philanthropy, and special asset services. The company provides its products and services through its branch network, as well as through digital banking, telephone banking, and various ATM networks. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 542 branches in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and West Virginia. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

