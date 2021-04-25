Head to Head Comparison: InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) vs. Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH)

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for InVivo Therapeutics and Nephros, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Nephros 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nephros has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 60.26%. Given Nephros’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nephros is more favorable than InVivo Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

InVivo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nephros has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InVivo Therapeutics and Nephros’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$11.83 million N/A N/A Nephros $10.33 million 7.51 -$3.42 million ($0.45) -17.33

Nephros has higher revenue and earnings than InVivo Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Nephros shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Nephros shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares InVivo Therapeutics and Nephros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics N/A -124.37% -91.12% Nephros -43.58% -36.33% -26.47%

Summary

Nephros beats InVivo Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). The company is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc., a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. The company develops and sells water testing systems to provide actionable data on waterborne pathogens; and medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a 2nd generation hemodiafiltration system for the treatment of patients with end stage renal disease. Nephros, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.