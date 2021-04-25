Haywood Securities Increases Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Price Target to C$2.80

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) had its price objective increased by Haywood Securities from C$2.30 to C$2.80 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

ROXG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Roxgold from C$2.50 to C$2.90 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$2.50 target price (up previously from C$2.40) on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Roxgold stock opened at C$1.92 on Thursday. Roxgold has a 52 week low of C$1.15 and a 52 week high of C$2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.63. The firm has a market cap of C$719.59 million and a PE ratio of 30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

