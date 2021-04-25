Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,914 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $767,548,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,997,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,168,000 after purchasing an additional 392,859 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,124,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,534,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,700,000 after buying an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.51, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.95 and a 200 day moving average of $62.69. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.67.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.08.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.