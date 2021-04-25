Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.76.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $228.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.66 and a 52 week high of $229.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.05.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

