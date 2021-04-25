Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $169.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.46. The company has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $93.10 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,822,061.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

