Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $8,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 63,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $187.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a PE ratio of 116.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $188.13.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.17.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

