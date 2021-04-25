Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,046,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 82,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $477.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, FIX upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.17.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $488.64 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The company has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $477.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

