Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,937 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,589,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $358,520,000 after purchasing an additional 195,120 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,854 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,211,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,198,000 after acquiring an additional 243,465 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,129,000 after acquiring an additional 309,462 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,851,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,144,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,976,887. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $635,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,730 shares of company stock worth $2,239,400 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

