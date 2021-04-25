Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) PT Raised to $52.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hancock Whitney from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.14.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Shares of HWC opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.93%.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QS Investors LLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.